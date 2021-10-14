Alsea (OTCMKTS:ALSSF) Trading 1.5% Higher

Alsea, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:ALSSF)’s share price traded up 1.5% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $2.05 and last traded at $2.05. 278 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 33,709 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.02.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Alsea from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.84.

Alsea SAB de CV engages in the operation of fast food restaurants and quick service restaurant cafes, and casual dining. The firm operates through the following segments: Food & Beverages, and Distribution & Production. The Food & Beverages segment include fast food, coffee shops, casual dining, restaurant, and fast casual dining.

