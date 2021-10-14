Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nineteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have assigned a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $30.28.

Several research firms have issued reports on ATUS. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Altice USA from $34.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 8th. TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Altice USA from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. HSBC upgraded shares of Altice USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Altice USA from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Altice USA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $46.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Monday, September 27th.

In related news, EVP Michael Olsen sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.69, for a total transaction of $62,070.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have sold 9,000 shares of company stock valued at $237,720 over the last three months. 53.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Altice USA by 18.5% in the third quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 49,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,023,000 after buying an additional 7,705 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Altice USA by 703.3% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,498 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Altice USA by 61.0% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 14,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 5,460 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Altice USA during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,096,000. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in shares of Altice USA by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 16,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $551,000 after purchasing an additional 1,457 shares in the last quarter. 54.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:ATUS opened at $17.62 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.05 billion, a PE ratio of 11.01 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $25.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.24. Altice USA has a 12 month low of $17.30 and a 12 month high of $38.30.

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.52 billion. Altice USA had a negative return on equity of 129.77% and a net margin of 8.00%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Altice USA will post 2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Altice USA

Altice USA, Inc engages in the provision of broadband, pay television, telephony services, proprietary content, and advertising services. Its brands include Optimum, Suddenlink, Lightpath, AMS, News 12 Networks, and News 12 Varsity. The firm operates through the Cablevision and Cequel business operations.

