Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A. (NASDAQ:ASPS) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.46 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A. (NASDAQ:ASPS) to report earnings of ($0.46) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Altisource Portfolio Solutions’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.52) to ($0.39). Altisource Portfolio Solutions posted earnings of ($0.24) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 91.7%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Altisource Portfolio Solutions will report full year earnings of ($2.61) per share for the current year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($0.01) per share. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Altisource Portfolio Solutions.

Altisource Portfolio Solutions (NASDAQ:ASPS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The business services provider reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.83) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $43.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.08 million.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ASPS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Deer Park Road Corp lifted its stake in Altisource Portfolio Solutions by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Deer Park Road Corp now owns 3,758,801 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,416,000 after purchasing an additional 12,911 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Altisource Portfolio Solutions by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 759,722 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,754,000 after purchasing an additional 25,500 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Altisource Portfolio Solutions by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 444,855 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,088,000 after purchasing an additional 7,422 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Altisource Portfolio Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth $827,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions by 47.9% in the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 56,594 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $520,000 after buying an additional 18,319 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.95% of the company’s stock.

ASPS opened at $14.35 on Monday. Altisource Portfolio Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $5.61 and a fifty-two week high of $14.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.23 and its 200 day moving average is $8.55.

About Altisource Portfolio Solutions

Altisource Portfolio Solutions SA engages in the provision of services and technology for the mortgage and real estate industries. The firm offers field services such as property preservation and inspection services and vendor management oversight software-as-a-service (SaaS) platform. It also provides marketplace platforms including Hubzu, online real estate auction platform; and Equator, a SaaS-based technology to manage real estate owned, short sales, foreclosure, bankruptcy, and eviction processes.

