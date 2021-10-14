Altium Capital Management LP Acquires 1,189,983 Shares of MEI Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEIP)

Altium Capital Management LP boosted its position in MEI Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEIP) by 186.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,828,066 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,189,983 shares during the period. MEI Pharma comprises about 1.2% of Altium Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Altium Capital Management LP’s holdings in MEI Pharma were worth $5,210,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MEIP. Natixis purchased a new position in shares of MEI Pharma in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MEI Pharma in the first quarter worth about $35,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of MEI Pharma during the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Brown Advisory Securities LLC purchased a new position in MEI Pharma in the first quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in MEI Pharma by 497.0% in the second quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 21,787 shares during the period. 61.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Rowe lifted their price objective on MEI Pharma from $11.50 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of MEI Pharma in a report on Sunday, September 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MEI Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of MEI Pharma in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Truist reduced their price target on shares of MEI Pharma from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, MEI Pharma has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.00.

Shares of NASDAQ MEIP traded down $0.06 during trading on Thursday, hitting $2.98. The company had a trading volume of 10,983 shares, compared to its average volume of 676,358. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $335.78 million, a P/E ratio of -4.43 and a beta of 1.54. MEI Pharma, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.40 and a 12 month high of $4.57.

MEI Pharma (NASDAQ:MEIP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, September 7th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.12. MEI Pharma had a negative return on equity of 80.62% and a negative net margin of 198.06%. The firm had revenue of $10.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.18 million. Equities analysts anticipate that MEI Pharma, Inc. will post -0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MEI Pharma Company Profile

MEI Pharma, Inc is a pharmaceutical company, which engages in the clinical development of therapies for cancer. Its drug candidates include Pracinostat, an oral HDAC inhibitor that is being developed in combination with azacitidine for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia and myelodysplastic syndrome.

