Altium Capital Management LP Buys Shares of 54,500 NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG)

Altium Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 54,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,531,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of NanoString Technologies by 25.6% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,211 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 654 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of NanoString Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NanoString Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NanoString Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $237,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of NanoString Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $249,000.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NanoString Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.20.

In other news, CFO K Thomas Bailey sold 7,845 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.98, for a total value of $407,783.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 5,938 shares in the company, valued at $308,657.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, SVP Joseph M. Beechem sold 23,114 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.14, for a total value of $1,413,189.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 35,459 shares of company stock valued at $2,082,813 over the last 90 days. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:NSTG traded up $0.45 on Thursday, hitting $44.55. 22,297 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 544,126. The stock has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a PE ratio of -19.13 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a current ratio of 10.81, a quick ratio of 10.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $53.65 and a 200-day moving average of $59.55. NanoString Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $34.31 and a fifty-two week high of $86.42.

NanoString Technologies (NASDAQ:NSTG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $33.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.30 million. NanoString Technologies had a negative return on equity of 45.77% and a negative net margin of 74.15%. The business’s revenue was up 49.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that NanoString Technologies, Inc. will post -2.19 earnings per share for the current year.

About NanoString Technologies

NanoString Technologies, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of instruments and services for profiling of genes and proteins from tissue sample. It offers the GeoMx Digital Spatial Profiler and nCounter Analysis System product platforms, both of which include instruments, related consumables, and software.

