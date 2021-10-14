Altium Capital Management LP Cuts Stake in Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INFI)

Altium Capital Management LP cut its holdings in Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INFI) by 3.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 934,327 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 38,000 shares during the quarter. Altium Capital Management LP owned 1.05% of Infinity Pharmaceuticals worth $2,794,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of INFI. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new position in shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Barclays PLC purchased a new position in Infinity Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $30,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new position in Infinity Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $36,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in Infinity Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Infinity Pharmaceuticals by 5,880.9% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 14,055 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 13,820 shares during the period. 49.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Infinity Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $6.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. B. Riley decreased their target price on Infinity Pharmaceuticals from $7.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $8.00 target price (up from $7.00) on shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Infinity Pharmaceuticals from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $4.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.94.

NASDAQ INFI traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $2.75. The stock had a trading volume of 22,026 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,244,206. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3.30 and its 200 day moving average is $3.12. Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.04 and a twelve month high of $5.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $243.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.48 and a beta of 2.19.

Infinity Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INFI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.01. Infinity Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 304.81% and a negative net margin of 2,251.75%. The company had revenue of $0.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.39 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing and delivering medicines for people with cancer. It focuses on drug development. The company was founded by Steven H. Holtzman on March 22, 1995 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

