Altium Capital Management LP Has $3.44 Million Holdings in Profound Medical Corp. (NASDAQ:PROF)

Altium Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Profound Medical Corp. (NASDAQ:PROF) by 66.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 210,280 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 83,853 shares during the quarter. Altium Capital Management LP’s holdings in Profound Medical were worth $3,440,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Blackcrane Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Profound Medical by 30.4% during the first quarter. Blackcrane Capital LLC now owns 445,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,960,000 after buying an additional 103,758 shares during the period. Golden State Equity Partners bought a new position in shares of Profound Medical during the second quarter valued at about $430,000. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C lifted its position in shares of Profound Medical by 86.7% during the first quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 1,297,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,138,000 after purchasing an additional 602,797 shares in the last quarter. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. increased its holdings in Profound Medical by 13.8% during the second quarter. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 165,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,690,000 after buying an additional 19,990 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Taylor Wealth Management Partners increased its holdings in Profound Medical by 0.9% during the second quarter. Taylor Wealth Management Partners now owns 166,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,721,000 after buying an additional 1,460 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Profound Medical alerts:

A number of research firms have recently commented on PROF. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Profound Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Raymond James set a $36.00 target price on shares of Profound Medical and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th.

Shares of NASDAQ PROF traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $15.12. 1,227 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 68,637. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $14.85 and a 200 day moving average of $16.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $308.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.70 and a beta of 1.13. Profound Medical Corp. has a 1 year low of $13.37 and a 1 year high of $28.97.

Profound Medical (NASDAQ:PROF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $2.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.27 million. Profound Medical had a negative net margin of 333.25% and a negative return on equity of 30.12%. On average, analysts predict that Profound Medical Corp. will post -1.03 EPS for the current year.

Profound Medical Profile

Profound Medical Corp. develops, manufactures and markets therapeutic platforms that combine real-time magnetic resonance imaging with directional and focused ultrasound technology for incision-free ablation of diseased tissue. The firm’s platforms offer clinicians and patients incision-free alternatives to current standards of care, which could include traditional surgery or radiation therapy.

Read More: How dollar cost averaging works



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PROF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Profound Medical Corp. (NASDAQ:PROF).

Receive News & Ratings for Profound Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Profound Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.