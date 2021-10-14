Altium Capital Management LP Makes New $1.60 Million Investment in Kiromic BioPharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRBP)

Altium Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Kiromic BioPharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRBP) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 333,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,604,000. Altium Capital Management LP owned about 2.17% of Kiromic BioPharma at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Murchinson Ltd. acquired a new position in Kiromic BioPharma during the second quarter worth $481,000. Intellectus Partners LLC raised its holdings in Kiromic BioPharma by 96.3% during the second quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 74,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,000 after buying an additional 36,750 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Kiromic BioPharma by 1,045.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 119,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $574,000 after buying an additional 108,890 shares during the last quarter. Kepos Capital LP acquired a new position in Kiromic BioPharma during the second quarter worth $3,689,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Kiromic BioPharma by 86.7% during the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 21,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after buying an additional 10,088 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Kiromic BioPharma alerts:

KRBP traded down $0.10 during trading on Thursday, hitting $1.93. 13,157 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 192,037. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.75. Kiromic BioPharma, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.81 and a fifty-two week high of $18.50. The stock has a market cap of $29.80 million and a P/E ratio of -1.07.

Kiromic BioPharma (NASDAQ:KRBP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter.

Kiromic BioPharma Company Profile

Kiromic BioPharma, Inc, a target discovery and gene editing company, focuses on developing immuno-oncology therapeutics for the treatment of blood cancers and solid tumors. The company develops ALEXIS-ISO-1, an allogenic gamma delta CAR-T cell therapy product candidate targeting Isomesothelin; ALEXIS-PRO-1, an allogeneic gamma delta chimeric T cell therapy product candidate targeting PD-L1; and chimeric gamma delta PD1 T cell switch receptor therapy.

Further Reading: Is it Safe to Invest in Commodities?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KRBP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kiromic BioPharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRBP).

Receive News & Ratings for Kiromic BioPharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kiromic BioPharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.