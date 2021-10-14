Altium Capital Management LP Sells 37,827 Shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VRCA)

Altium Capital Management LP decreased its position in shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VRCA) by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 525,127 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,827 shares during the quarter. Verrica Pharmaceuticals accounts for approximately 1.4% of Altium Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Altium Capital Management LP owned 1.91% of Verrica Pharmaceuticals worth $5,934,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VRCA. Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Verrica Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $3,030,000. Perceptive Advisors LLC raised its stake in Verrica Pharmaceuticals by 5.9% during the first quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 3,610,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,698,000 after acquiring an additional 200,000 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Verrica Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $1,054,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Verrica Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $672,000. Finally, Parian Global Management LP acquired a new position in Verrica Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $599,000. 36.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on Verrica Pharmaceuticals from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Verrica Pharmaceuticals from $19.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective (down previously from $24.00) on shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Verrica Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Verrica Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.17.

VRCA stock traded up $0.19 during trading on Thursday, hitting $12.84. The company had a trading volume of 703 shares, compared to its average volume of 109,119. The business has a 50-day moving average of $11.63 and a 200-day moving average of $11.80. Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a one year low of $7.05 and a one year high of $18.42. The stock has a market cap of $353.29 million, a PE ratio of -8.97 and a beta of 2.27.

Verrica Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRCA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.02). Equities analysts expect that Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Verrica Pharmaceuticals

Verrica Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in identifying, developing, and commercializing pharmaceutical products for the treatment of skin diseases. Its lead product candidate VP-102, is a proprietary topical therapy used in common skin indications including molluscum contagiosum and verruca vulgaris. The company was founded by Matthew Davidson on July 3, 2013 and is headquartered in West Chester, PA.

