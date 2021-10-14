Altium Capital Management LP Takes $2.16 Million Position in Galera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRTX)

Altium Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Galera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRTX) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 219,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,162,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Galera Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $177,000. AIGH Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Galera Therapeutics by 121.7% during the second quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC now owns 2,022,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,885,000 after purchasing an additional 1,110,290 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in Galera Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $110,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Galera Therapeutics by 52.1% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 35,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 12,319 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in Galera Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $393,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.45% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on GRTX. Zacks Investment Research cut Galera Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Galera Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Finally, BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Galera Therapeutics in a research note on Sunday, September 26th.

NASDAQ GRTX traded down $0.14 on Thursday, reaching $7.92. The stock had a trading volume of 2,014 shares, compared to its average volume of 78,176. Galera Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.87 and a 12-month high of $15.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.35.

Galera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GRTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.88) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.77) by ($0.11). As a group, research analysts predict that Galera Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Galera Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for the transformation of radiotherapy in cancer. The company's lead product candidate is avasopasem manganese (GC4419), a small molecule superoxide dismutase mimetic, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of radiation-induced severe oral mucositis in patients with head and neck cancer (HNC); and in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of radiotherapy-induced esophagitis in patients with lung cancer; in phase IIa clinical trial for patients with HNC undergoing standard-of-care radiotherapy; and has completed pilot placebo-controlled Phase I/II clinical trial in combination with stereotactic body radiation therapy (SBRT) for patients with locally advanced pancreatic cancer, as well as in Phase II clinical trial for hospitalized patients with COVID-19 disease.

