Amazonas Florestal, Ltd (OTCMKTS:AZFL) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Amazonas Florestal, Ltd (OTCMKTS:AZFL) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 99.9% from the September 15th total of 93,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 144,305,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Amazonas Florestal stock remained flat at $$0.00 during trading hours on Thursday. 18,357,777 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 311,329,750. Amazonas Florestal has a 52 week low of $0.00 and a 52 week high of $0.01.
