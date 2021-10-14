Amazonas Florestal, Ltd (OTCMKTS:AZFL) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Amazonas Florestal, Ltd (OTCMKTS:AZFL) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 99.9% from the September 15th total of 93,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 144,305,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Amazonas Florestal stock remained flat at $$0.00 during trading hours on Thursday. 18,357,777 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 311,329,750. Amazonas Florestal has a 52 week low of $0.00 and a 52 week high of $0.01.

Get Amazonas Florestal alerts:

About Amazonas Florestal

Amazonas Florestal Ltd. engages in timber activities. It operates in Brazil forest. The company was founded on December 18, 2008 and is headquartered in Miami, FL.

Further Reading: Should You Consider an Index Fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Amazonas Florestal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazonas Florestal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.