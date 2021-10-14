Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) Price Target Cut to $190.00

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) had its price target cut by Truist from $255.00 to $190.00 in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the health services provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on AMED. Oppenheimer restated a buy rating and issued a $265.00 target price on shares of Amedisys in a report on Friday, September 17th. Bank of America cut shares of Amedisys from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $220.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Truist Securities lowered their target price on shares of Amedisys from $255.00 to $190.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Amedisys from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $273.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of Amedisys in a report on Monday, September 27th. They issued a market perform rating and a $170.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $237.06.

NASDAQ AMED opened at $150.58 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Amedisys has a 52 week low of $137.82 and a 52 week high of $325.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.91 billion, a PE ratio of 20.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.51. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $170.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $230.03.

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The health services provider reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.02. Amedisys had a net margin of 11.25% and a return on equity of 28.55%. The company had revenue of $564.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $565.48 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.34 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Amedisys will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amedisys declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Wednesday, August 4th that permits the company to buyback $100.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the health services provider to buy up to 1.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, Director Bruce D. Perkins sold 11,511 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.00, for a total value of $2,106,513.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 29,380 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,376,540. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Christopher Gerard sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.24, for a total transaction of $326,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 39,006 shares in the company, valued at $10,189,927.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Amedisys in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Amedisys during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its stake in shares of Amedisys by 55.0% during the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 169 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Amedisys during the 1st quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Amedisys during the 2nd quarter worth about $72,000. 87.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amedisys Company Profile

Amedisys, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following business segments: Home Health, Hospice, and Personal Care. The Home Health segment delivers services in the homes of individuals who may be recovering from an illness, injury, or surgery. The Hospice segment provides care that is designed to provide comfort and support for those who are facing a terminal illness.

