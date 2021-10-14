American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT) Shares Sold by Public Sector Pension Investment Board

Public Sector Pension Investment Board trimmed its position in shares of American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT) by 0.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 102,568 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 600 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in American Assets Trust were worth $3,825,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAT. Bbva USA acquired a new stake in shares of American Assets Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in American Assets Trust by 32.4% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,258 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its position in American Assets Trust by 32.9% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,211 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new stake in American Assets Trust during the 1st quarter worth $74,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in American Assets Trust during the 1st quarter worth $80,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on AAT shares. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of American Assets Trust from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of American Assets Trust from $36.00 to $38.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of American Assets Trust from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th.

In related news, CEO Ernest S. Rady purchased 9,940 shares of American Assets Trust stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $37.88 per share, with a total value of $376,527.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Ernest S. Rady purchased 9,941 shares of American Assets Trust stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $36.50 per share, for a total transaction of $362,846.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders acquired 72,240 shares of company stock valued at $2,722,898. 33.67% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:AAT opened at $39.44 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 5.66 and a quick ratio of 5.66. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $38.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.81. The stock has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 131.47, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.25. American Assets Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.73 and a 1-year high of $40.62.

American Assets Trust (NYSE:AAT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.04. American Assets Trust had a net margin of 5.31% and a return on equity of 1.46%. As a group, equities analysts expect that American Assets Trust, Inc. will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 9th were given a $0.30 dividend. This is a boost from American Assets Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 8th. American Assets Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.49%.

American Assets Trust Company Profile

American Assets Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It owns, operates, acquires, and develops retail shopping centers; office properties; mixed-use properties; and multifamily properties. The company operates through the following business segments: Retail, Office, Multifamily, and Mixed-Use.

