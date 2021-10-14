Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) Coverage Initiated at Wolfe Research

Equities research analysts at Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) in a report released on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating and a $328.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock. Wolfe Research’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 17.84% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. increased their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $248.38 price target (down from $260.00) on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $268.34.

NYSE AMP opened at $278.35 on Tuesday. Ameriprise Financial has a 1 year low of $155.33 and a 1 year high of $284.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market cap of $31.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.81 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $269.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $257.28.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $5.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.21 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $3.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.38 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 8.22% and a return on equity of 41.42%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.64 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Ameriprise Financial will post 21.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO William F. Truscott sold 19,522 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.39, for a total transaction of $5,298,075.58. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 67,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,198,056.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph Edward Sweeney sold 11,210 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.52, for a total value of $2,976,479.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMP. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 7.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,616,938 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,393,463,000 after acquiring an additional 662,711 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 5.2% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,646,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $658,562,000 after acquiring an additional 131,907 shares during the period. Boston Partners lifted its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 1.9% in the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,178,318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $542,140,000 after acquiring an additional 41,446 shares during the period. Lyrical Asset Management LP lifted its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 1.8% in the first quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 1,904,241 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $442,641,000 after acquiring an additional 34,078 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 30.5% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,515,762 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $377,243,000 after acquiring an additional 354,421 shares during the period. 82.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ameriprise Financial, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm provides financial planning, asset management and insurance services to individuals, businesses and institutions. It operates through the following business segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

