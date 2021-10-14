Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR) Shares Sold by Lazard Asset Management LLC

Lazard Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR) by 25.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,199 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,805 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Amkor Technology were worth $123,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Amkor Technology by 195.2% during the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,922 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,271 shares in the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Amkor Technology by 386.2% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,862 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,479 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Amkor Technology by 79.1% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,335 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 1,473 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Amkor Technology in the second quarter worth about $98,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Amkor Technology by 16.5% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,657 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 660 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.01% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group cut Amkor Technology from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday.

In other news, Director Gil C. Tily sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.59, for a total transaction of $368,850.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Maryfrances Mccourt sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.95, for a total value of $67,375.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,107,429.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 106,875 shares of company stock worth $2,810,388 in the last 90 days. 58.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:AMKR opened at $22.29 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.41. Amkor Technology, Inc. has a one year low of $10.83 and a one year high of $29.50. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.92. The stock has a market cap of $5.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.73 and a beta of 1.62.

Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.09. Amkor Technology had a return on equity of 19.31% and a net margin of 8.51%. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th were paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 3rd. Amkor Technology’s payout ratio is currently 11.43%.

Amkor Technology Company Profile

Amkor Technology, Inc provides outsourced semiconductor packaging and test services. Its services include design, package characterization, test and wafer bumping services. The firm’s operations include production facilities, product development centers, and sales and support offices. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Tempe, AZ.

