Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $2.71 Billion

Analysts expect Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) to report $2.71 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Amphenol’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $2.76 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.67 billion. Amphenol posted sales of $2.32 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.8%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Amphenol will report full year sales of $10.47 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $10.39 billion to $10.58 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $11.14 billion, with estimates ranging from $10.82 billion to $11.47 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Amphenol.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.47 billion. Amphenol had a net margin of 14.35% and a return on equity of 25.50%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Amphenol from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amphenol in a research report on Sunday, August 1st. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Amphenol from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Amphenol from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Cowen raised their price target on shares of Amphenol from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Amphenol has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.50.

In other news, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.61, for a total value of $2,904,400.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 53,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,862,852. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Jean-Luc Gavelle sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.58, for a total transaction of $4,594,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 60,000 shares in the company, valued at $4,594,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 462,900 shares of company stock worth $34,706,495. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in Amphenol by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 408 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its position in Amphenol by 67.2% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 423 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Amphenol during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Amphenol during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC boosted its position in Amphenol by 286.9% during the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 592 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 439 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.95% of the company’s stock.

NYSE APH opened at $74.43 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $75.20 and a 200-day moving average of $70.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 2.17. The stock has a market cap of $44.52 billion, a PE ratio of 33.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.25. Amphenol has a 52-week low of $55.33 and a 52-week high of $77.69.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st were issued a $0.145 dividend. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 20th. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.02%.

Amphenol Company Profile

Amphenol Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of electrical, electronic and fiber optic connectors interconnect systems, antennas, sensors and sensor-based products, and coaxial and high-speed specialty cable. It operates through the Interconnect Products and Assemblies; and Cables Products and Solutions segments.

