Analysts Anticipate Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.94 Billion

Equities research analysts expect Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA) to report sales of $2.94 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Alcoa’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $3.08 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.85 billion. Alcoa reported sales of $2.37 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 24.1%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, October 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Alcoa will report full-year sales of $12.01 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $11.83 billion to $12.30 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $12.59 billion, with estimates ranging from $11.60 billion to $13.14 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Alcoa.

Alcoa (NYSE:AA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The industrial products company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $2.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.64 billion. Alcoa had a net margin of 4.12% and a return on equity of 5.16%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.02) EPS.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on AA shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alcoa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, September 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Alcoa from $48.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Alcoa from $51.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Citigroup raised shares of Alcoa from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Alcoa from $51.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.27.

Shares of AA traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $48.60. 9,785,775 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,196,773. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $45.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.73. The company has a market cap of $9.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.78 and a beta of 2.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Alcoa has a 1 year low of $11.41 and a 1 year high of $52.45.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. This is an increase from Alcoa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AA. Lion Point Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Alcoa during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Alcoa in the third quarter worth about $34,000. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new stake in Alcoa in the second quarter worth about $37,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Alcoa in the first quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its holdings in Alcoa by 83.0% in the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,554 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 705 shares during the period.

Alcoa Corp. engages in the production of bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products. It operates through the following segments: Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum. The Bauxite segment represents the company’ global bauxite mining operations. The Alumina segment includes the company’s worldwide refining system, which processes bauxite into alumina.

