Analysts Anticipate Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $28.76 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS) to announce $28.76 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Codexis’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $28.10 million and the highest estimate coming in at $30.00 million. Codexis posted sales of $18.39 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 56.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Codexis will report full year sales of $101.84 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $100.00 million to $103.50 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $120.92 million, with estimates ranging from $110.90 million to $131.07 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Codexis.

Codexis (NASDAQ:CDXS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.10. Codexis had a negative return on equity of 15.90% and a negative net margin of 28.16%. The firm had revenue of $25.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.04 million.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on CDXS shares. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Codexis from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Codexis from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Craig Hallum restated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Codexis in a report on Friday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Codexis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their price objective on Codexis from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.17.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Codexis by 686.2% in the 1st quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 164,294 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,761,000 after purchasing an additional 143,396 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Codexis by 232.3% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 64,681 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,482,000 after acquiring an additional 45,219 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Codexis by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,031 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $321,000 after acquiring an additional 981 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Codexis by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 87,046 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,992,000 after acquiring an additional 5,946 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Codexis by 75.7% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 459,057 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $10,533,000 after acquiring an additional 197,845 shares during the last quarter. 97.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:CDXS opened at $30.18 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $25.89 and a 200-day moving average of $23.06. The company has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a PE ratio of -81.57 and a beta of 1.29. Codexis has a 52-week low of $12.79 and a 52-week high of $32.42.

Codexis, Inc is an enzyme engineering company, which engages in the development and sale of therapeutics. It operates through the Performance Enzymes and Novel Biotherapeutics segments. The Performance Enzymes segment commercializes CodeEvolver protein engineering technology platform and products in the pharmaceuticals market.

