Analysts Anticipate Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $28.76 Million

Analysts expect Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS) to announce $28.76 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Codexis’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $28.10 million and the highest is $30.00 million. Codexis reported sales of $18.39 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 56.4%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Codexis will report full year sales of $101.84 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $100.00 million to $103.50 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $120.92 million, with estimates ranging from $110.90 million to $131.07 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Codexis.

Codexis (NASDAQ:CDXS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $25.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.04 million. Codexis had a negative net margin of 28.16% and a negative return on equity of 15.90%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on CDXS shares. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Codexis from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Codexis in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Craig Hallum reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Codexis in a research note on Friday, October 1st. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on shares of Codexis from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Codexis from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.17.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in Codexis by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 33,454 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $758,000 after buying an additional 2,468 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Codexis in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $753,000. Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new position in Codexis in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $794,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Codexis by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,029,851 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $45,996,000 after buying an additional 45,242 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Castleark Management LLC grew its stake in Codexis by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 167,808 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,803,000 after buying an additional 23,923 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CDXS opened at $30.18 on Thursday. Codexis has a fifty-two week low of $12.79 and a fifty-two week high of $32.42. The stock has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -81.57 and a beta of 1.29. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.06.

Codexis Company Profile

Codexis, Inc is an enzyme engineering company, which engages in the development and sale of therapeutics. It operates through the Performance Enzymes and Novel Biotherapeutics segments. The Performance Enzymes segment commercializes CodeEvolver protein engineering technology platform and products in the pharmaceuticals market.

