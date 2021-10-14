Analysts Anticipate Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $112.79 Million

Equities research analysts expect Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC) to post $112.79 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Enterprise Financial Services’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $108.50 million and the highest estimate coming in at $115.00 million. Enterprise Financial Services reported sales of $75.98 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 48.4%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, October 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Enterprise Financial Services will report full-year sales of $423.71 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $416.80 million to $428.34 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $467.64 million, with estimates ranging from $464.93 million to $471.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Enterprise Financial Services.

Enterprise Financial Services (NASDAQ:EFSC) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The bank reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $97.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $94.45 million. Enterprise Financial Services had a net margin of 29.86% and a return on equity of 11.05%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Enterprise Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th.

Enterprise Financial Services stock traded up $0.70 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $47.77. The stock had a trading volume of 121,378 shares, compared to its average volume of 142,540. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.34 and a beta of 1.39. Enterprise Financial Services has a 12-month low of $27.48 and a 12-month high of $52.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $45.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.94.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. This is a boost from Enterprise Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. Enterprise Financial Services’s payout ratio is presently 27.54%.

In related news, Director John S. Eulich acquired 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $44.96 per share, with a total value of $337,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 12,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $548,332.16. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 8.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 4.3% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,960 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC raised its holdings in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 4.3% during the second quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 7,572 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 15.9% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,267 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Enterprise Financial Services by 0.8% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 38,138 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,769,000 after buying an additional 311 shares during the period. Finally, HGK Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Enterprise Financial Services by 2.0% during the second quarter. HGK Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,318 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $803,000 after buying an additional 338 shares during the period. 60.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Enterprise Financial Services

Enterprise Financial Services Corp. operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of business and personal banking services and wealth management services. It also offers lending services which include commercial and industrial commercial real estate, real estate construction and development, residential real estate and consumer loans.

