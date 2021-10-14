Analysts Anticipate Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:FBC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $424.25 Million

Brokerages expect that Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:FBC) will announce $424.25 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Flagstar Bancorp’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $413.50 million and the highest is $435.00 million. Flagstar Bancorp reported sales of $632.00 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 32.9%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Flagstar Bancorp will report full year sales of $1.77 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.75 billion to $1.78 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $1.55 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.54 billion to $1.56 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Flagstar Bancorp.

Flagstar Bancorp (NYSE:FBC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The savings and loans company reported $2.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.80. The company had revenue of $435.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $445.55 million. Flagstar Bancorp had a net margin of 30.70% and a return on equity of 30.22%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on FBC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Flagstar Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Flagstar Bancorp from $55.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.50.

Shares of Flagstar Bancorp stock traded up $0.38 during trading on Monday, reaching $54.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,952 shares, compared to its average volume of 581,877. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. The firm has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a PE ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $50.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.65. Flagstar Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $28.93 and a fifty-two week high of $54.92.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. Flagstar Bancorp’s payout ratio is 2.52%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt increased its holdings in shares of Flagstar Bancorp by 5.4% during the second quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 43,100 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,822,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Private Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Flagstar Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at about $7,054,000. Crabel Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Flagstar Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at about $6,928,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Flagstar Bancorp by 108.9% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 262,178 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $11,824,000 after acquiring an additional 136,698 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Flagstar Bancorp by 48.3% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 791,979 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $35,718,000 after acquiring an additional 257,865 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.20% of the company’s stock.

Flagstar Bancorp Company Profile

Flagstar Bancorp, Incis a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Mortgage Originations, Mortgage Servicing, and Other. The Community Banking segment offers loans, deposits, checking and savings accounts, consumer and commercial loans, treasury management, equipment leasing, and capital markets services.

