Analysts Anticipate Omeros Co. (NASDAQ:OMER) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $29.31 Million

Analysts expect Omeros Co. (NASDAQ:OMER) to report sales of $29.31 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Omeros’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $29.11 million to $29.50 million. Omeros reported sales of $26.11 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 12.3%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, November 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Omeros will report full-year sales of $110.46 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $109.71 million to $111.20 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $122.87 million, with estimates ranging from $121.50 million to $124.24 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Omeros.

Get Omeros alerts:

Omeros (NASDAQ:OMER) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $28.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.95 million.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. WBB Securities boosted their target price on shares of Omeros from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price (down from $32.00) on shares of Omeros in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Omeros from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Omeros from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Wedbush lowered shares of Omeros from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $5.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Omeros has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.38.

NASDAQ OMER traded up $0.26 on Wednesday, hitting $7.38. 927,872 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 698,500. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $13.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $461.22 million, a P/E ratio of -3.22 and a beta of 1.12. Omeros has a 52-week low of $6.51 and a 52-week high of $23.85.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Omeros in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Omeros in the second quarter worth about $41,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Omeros in the first quarter worth about $89,000. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its holdings in Omeros by 363.3% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 5,078 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 3,982 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Omeros by 982.8% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,280 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 5,700 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.84% of the company’s stock.

Omeros Company Profile

Omeros Corp. operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the discovery, development, and commercializing of both small-molecule and protein therapeutics for large market. It also offers orphan indications targeting inflammation, coagulopathies, and disorders of the central nervous system.

See Also: What is a Fiduciary?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Omeros (OMER)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Omeros Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omeros and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.