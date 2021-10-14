Analysts Expect Aileron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRN) Will Post Earnings of -$0.07 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Aileron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRN) will post earnings per share of ($0.07) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for Aileron Therapeutics’ earnings. Aileron Therapeutics posted earnings per share of ($0.13) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 46.2%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Aileron Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($0.30) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($0.35) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.38) to ($0.32). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Aileron Therapeutics.

Aileron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALRN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.01.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Aileron Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Aileron Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in Aileron Therapeutics by 29.0% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 345,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $494,000 after acquiring an additional 77,600 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Aileron Therapeutics by 97.1% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,250,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,788,000 after acquiring an additional 616,119 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Aileron Therapeutics by 378.0% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 127,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after acquiring an additional 101,131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Aileron Therapeutics by 45.1% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 34,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 10,768 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.78% of the company’s stock.

ALRN traded up $0.04 on Monday, reaching $0.99. 586,076 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 566,785. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.17. Aileron Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $0.91 and a 52-week high of $2.47. The company has a market cap of $89.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.54 and a beta of 2.72.

About Aileron Therapeutics

Aileron Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the development and commercialization of novel class of therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. It focuses on its lead products candidate, ALRN-6924 which is a cell-permeating peptide that disrupts the interaction of p53 suppressors MDM2 and MDMX with tumor suppressor p53 to reactivate tumor suppression in non-mutant, or wild-type, p53 cancers.

