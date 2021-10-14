Analysts Expect AquaBounty Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQB) to Announce -$0.07 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages predict that AquaBounty Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQB) will post ($0.07) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for AquaBounty Technologies’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.07) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.08). AquaBounty Technologies posted earnings of ($0.09) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 22.2%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that AquaBounty Technologies will report full-year earnings of ($0.28) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.28) to ($0.27). For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($0.25) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.32) to ($0.19). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for AquaBounty Technologies.

AquaBounty Technologies (NASDAQ:AQB) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $0.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.53 million. AquaBounty Technologies had a negative return on equity of 12.07% and a negative net margin of 4,549.88%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on AquaBounty Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company. Roth Capital assumed coverage on AquaBounty Technologies in a report on Friday, October 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock. Lake Street Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of AquaBounty Technologies in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded AquaBounty Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.25.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new position in AquaBounty Technologies in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of AquaBounty Technologies by 196.6% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 3,763 shares during the period. SNS Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of AquaBounty Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $54,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new stake in AquaBounty Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC bought a new stake in AquaBounty Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.32% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AQB traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $4.11. The stock had a trading volume of 5,303 shares, compared to its average volume of 663,958. AquaBounty Technologies has a 52-week low of $3.52 and a 52-week high of $13.32. The company has a market cap of $291.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.53 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.16. The company has a quick ratio of 80.65, a current ratio of 81.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

AquaBounty Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of land-based aquaculture services. It includes farming of aquatic organisms such as fish, shellfish, crustaceans, and aquatic plants. The firm focuses on salmon product, a bioengineered Atlantic salmon that can grow to market size faster than conventional farmed Atlantic salmon.

