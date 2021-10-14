Analysts Expect Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $446.95 Million

Equities analysts expect Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT) to announce sales of $446.95 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Clarivate’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $446.60 million and the highest estimate coming in at $447.30 million. Clarivate posted sales of $284.36 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 57.2%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Clarivate will report full-year sales of $1.83 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.81 billion to $1.84 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $1.95 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.93 billion to $1.96 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Clarivate.

Clarivate (NYSE:CLVT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16. The business had revenue of $445.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $429.80 million. Clarivate had a negative net margin of 8.49% and a positive return on equity of 4.53%.

CLVT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Clarivate in a report on Monday, August 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Clarivate from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Clarivate from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Clarivate presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.83.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLVT. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Clarivate by 3,033.8% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,972 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Clarivate during the third quarter worth approximately $65,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Clarivate during the second quarter worth approximately $201,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Clarivate during the second quarter worth approximately $214,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Clarivate during the second quarter worth approximately $219,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CLVT opened at $21.38 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $13.73 billion, a PE ratio of -82.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.61. Clarivate has a 12 month low of $20.31 and a 12 month high of $34.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.65.

Clarivate Company Profile

Clarivate Plc engages in the provision of trusted insights and analytics to accelerate the pace of innovation. It operates through the Science and Intellectual Property segments. The Science segment comprises the academic and life science product lines. The Intellectual Property segment includes patent, trademark, domain, and IP management product lines.

