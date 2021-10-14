Analysts Expect Kura Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:KURA) Will Post Earnings of -$0.54 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Kura Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:KURA) will announce earnings of ($0.54) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Kura Oncology’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.64) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.51). Kura Oncology posted earnings of ($0.42) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 28.6%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kura Oncology will report full year earnings of ($2.09) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.37) to ($1.99). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($2.24) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.02) to ($1.91). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Kura Oncology.

Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by ($0.02).

KURA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kura Oncology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Kura Oncology from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of Kura Oncology from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.89.

NASDAQ:KURA opened at $18.07 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.76. Kura Oncology has a one year low of $15.12 and a one year high of $43.00. The company has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of -9.82 and a beta of 1.80.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KURA. Integral Health Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Kura Oncology by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter. Integral Health Asset Management LLC now owns 70,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,460,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Kura Oncology by 973.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 181,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,785,000 after acquiring an additional 164,609 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Kura Oncology in the 2nd quarter worth $438,000. Woodline Partners LP acquired a new position in Kura Oncology during the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,581,000. Finally, Sphera Funds Management LTD. increased its position in Kura Oncology by 21.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. now owns 868,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,116,000 after buying an additional 151,135 shares in the last quarter.

Kura Oncology Company Profile

Kura Oncology, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company which engages in the research and development of medicines for the treatment of cancer. Its pipeline includes Tipifarnib which is a Farnesyl transferase inhibitor for HRAS Mutant Solid Tumors, Chronic Myelomonocytic Leukemia; KO-947 which is an ERK inhibitor for MAPK Pathway Tumors; and KO-539 which is a Menin MLL inhibitor for acute leukemias.

