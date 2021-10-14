Analysts Expect Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRI) Will Post Earnings of $1.01 Per Share

Analysts expect Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRI) to report earnings per share of $1.01 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Monarch Casino & Resort’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.17 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.89. Monarch Casino & Resort reported earnings of $0.57 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 77.2%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Monarch Casino & Resort will report full-year earnings of $3.27 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.93 to $3.56. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $4.57 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.14 to $4.94. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Monarch Casino & Resort.

Monarch Casino & Resort (NASDAQ:MCRI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $97.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.43 million. Monarch Casino & Resort had a return on equity of 13.93% and a net margin of 17.98%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Monarch Casino & Resort from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Monarch Casino & Resort in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Monarch Casino & Resort in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Monarch Casino & Resort during the first quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Monarch Casino & Resort by 33.6% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MCRI opened at $66.74 on Monday. Monarch Casino & Resort has a 52 week low of $40.19 and a 52 week high of $76.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.61. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.76. The firm has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.54 and a beta of 1.77.

Monarch Casino & Resort Company Profile

Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc owns and operates the Atlantis Casino Resort Spa, a hotel & casino facility in Reno, Nevada and the Monarch Black Hawk Casino in Black Hawk, Colorado. The Atlantis features casino space; guest rooms; food outlets; espresso and pastry bars; health spa and salon; retail outlets offering clothing and traditional gift shop merchandise; family entertainment centre; banquet, convention and meeting room space.

