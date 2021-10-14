Analysts Expect The ExOne Company (NASDAQ:XONE) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.18 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect The ExOne Company (NASDAQ:XONE) to report earnings of ($0.18) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for The ExOne’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.17) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.19). The ExOne reported earnings of ($0.19) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 5.3%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that The ExOne will report full year earnings of ($0.88) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.91) to ($0.83). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($0.64) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.80) to ($0.54). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow The ExOne.

The ExOne (NASDAQ:XONE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The industrial products company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25). The ExOne had a negative return on equity of 16.11% and a negative net margin of 28.49%. The firm had revenue of $18.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.55 million.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Alliance Global Partners downgraded The ExOne from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $25.50 in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Canaccord Genuity downgraded The ExOne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $31.00 to $25.50 in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised The ExOne from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded The ExOne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $25.50 in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.92.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sphinx Trading LP bought a new position in shares of The ExOne in the third quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of The ExOne in the second quarter valued at approximately $587,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in shares of The ExOne by 113,775.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,555 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 4,551 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of The ExOne by 15.4% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 275,758 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,967,000 after acquiring an additional 36,893 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atom Investors LP bought a new position in shares of The ExOne in the second quarter valued at approximately $305,000. 47.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

XONE stock traded down $0.37 during trading on Thursday, reaching $22.60. 5,610 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 923,294. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $22.98 and its 200 day moving average is $22.12. The ExOne has a twelve month low of $9.20 and a twelve month high of $66.48. The firm has a market cap of $502.13 million, a P/E ratio of -24.07 and a beta of 1.38.

The ExOne Co engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of three-dimensional (3D) printing machines. It offers 3D printing solutions to industrial customers in the aerospace, automotive, heavy equipment, energy, and oil and gas industries. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in North Huntingdon, PA.

