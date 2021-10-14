Analysts Set Expectations for Capital One Financial Co.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NYSE:COF)

Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) – Oppenheimer boosted their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Capital One Financial in a report released on Tuesday, October 12th. Oppenheimer analyst D. Gabriele now anticipates that the financial services provider will earn $6.17 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $5.77. Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $188.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Capital One Financial’s FY2021 earnings at $26.74 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $182.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Capital One Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $187.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Capital One Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $175.80 to $145.00 in a report on Monday, August 30th. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $152.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $170.10.

Shares of COF opened at $162.10 on Thursday. Capital One Financial has a 1-year low of $70.78 and a 1-year high of $177.95. The stock has a market cap of $72.32 billion, a PE ratio of 6.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.77. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $165.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $156.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $7.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.78 by $2.93. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 37.90% and a return on equity of 19.07%. The company had revenue of $7.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($2.21) earnings per share. Capital One Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA bought a new position in shares of Capital One Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at $231,000. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Capital One Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $305,000. Peak Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Capital One Financial by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Peak Financial Advisors LLC now owns 15,827 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,563,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its holdings in Capital One Financial by 24.2% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 513 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new stake in Capital One Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $747,000. Institutional investors own 88.51% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Robert M. Alexander sold 12,267 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.23, for a total transaction of $2,137,279.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Yajnik Sanjiv sold 451 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $76,670.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 305,524 shares of company stock worth $49,663,550. 1.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th were issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. This is a positive change from Capital One Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 41.45%.

About Capital One Financial

Capital One Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Credit Card segment offers domestic consumer and small business card lending, and international card lending businesses.

