Analysts Set ironSource Ltd. (NYSE:IS) PT at $11.76

Shares of ironSource Ltd. (NYSE:IS) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $12.38.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on IS shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on ironSource in a research report on Thursday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered ironSource from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on ironSource in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. William Blair started coverage on ironSource in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $8.80 target price for the company. Finally, Macquarie started coverage on ironSource in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IS. Public Sector Pension Investment Board bought a new position in ironSource in the 2nd quarter worth about $21,000,000. Americana Partners LLC bought a new position in ironSource in the 2nd quarter worth about $210,000. Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA bought a new position in ironSource in the 2nd quarter worth about $420,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in ironSource in the 2nd quarter worth about $195,000. Finally, Littlejohn & Co. LLC bought a new position in ironSource in the 2nd quarter worth about $105,000.

Shares of IS traded up $0.47 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $11.56. The stock had a trading volume of 27,749 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,910,391. ironSource has a 12 month low of $7.80 and a 12 month high of $12.70. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.37.

ironSource (NYSE:IS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $135.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.80 million. Analysts anticipate that ironSource will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About ironSource

ironSource Ltd. operates a business platform for app developers and telecom operators. Its platforms include Sonic solution suite that supports developers to launch, monetize, and scale their apps and games by providing solutions for app discovery, user growth, content monetization, analytics, and publishing; and Aura solution suite, which allows telecom operators to enrich the device experience by creating new engagement touchpoints that deliver relevant content for their users across the entire lifecycle of the device.

