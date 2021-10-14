Analysts Set Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE:SNN) Target Price at $50.75

Shares of Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE:SNN) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $50.75.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Smith & Nephew in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Smith & Nephew in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Smith & Nephew in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Smith & Nephew in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Smith & Nephew from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th.

Shares of SNN opened at $34.46 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $15.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.27. Smith & Nephew has a 1 year low of $33.49 and a 1 year high of $46.10. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.28.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be issued a $0.288 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. Smith & Nephew’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.41%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC increased its position in Smith & Nephew by 640.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,341,034 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $53,788,000 after acquiring an additional 1,160,015 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Smith & Nephew during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,912,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Smith & Nephew by 162,459.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 281,228 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $10,658,000 after purchasing an additional 281,055 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Smith & Nephew in the first quarter worth about $215,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in Smith & Nephew in the first quarter worth about $1,793,000. Institutional investors own 8.66% of the company’s stock.

Smith & Nephew Company Profile

Smith & Nephew PLC engages in the development, manufacture, marketing, and sale of medical devices. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics; Sports Medicine and ENT; and Advanced Wound Management. The Orthopaedics and Sports Medicine and ENT segment consists of the following businesses: knee implants, hip implants, other reconstruction, trauma, sports medicine joint repair, arthroscopic enabling technologies and ENT.

