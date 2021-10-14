Analyzing Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) and iHuman (NYSE:IH)

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) and iHuman (NYSE:IH) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Chegg and iHuman’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Chegg -5.75% 12.35% 4.33% iHuman -4.90% -7.88% -3.92%

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Chegg and iHuman, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Chegg 2 3 12 0 2.59 iHuman 0 0 1 0 3.00

Chegg presently has a consensus target price of $102.06, indicating a potential upside of 60.72%. iHuman has a consensus target price of $26.10, indicating a potential upside of 400.96%. Given iHuman’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe iHuman is more favorable than Chegg.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Chegg and iHuman’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Chegg $644.34 million 14.26 -$6.22 million $0.76 83.55 iHuman $81.52 million 3.41 -$5.74 million N/A N/A

iHuman has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Chegg.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

97.1% of Chegg shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 4.5% of iHuman shares are held by institutional investors. 1.9% of Chegg shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Chegg beats iHuman on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Chegg

Chegg, Inc. engages in the operations of learning platform for students. It intends to empower students to take control of their education and help the students study, college admissions exams, accomplish their goals, get grades and test scores. The firm offers required and non-required scholastic materials including textbooks in any format, access to online homework help and textbook solutions, course organization and scheduling, college and university matching tools and scholarship connections. Its services include Chegg study, writing, tutors and math solver. The company was founded by Osman Rashid and Aayush Phumbhra on July 29, 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

About iHuman

iHuman Inc. provides childhood edutainment products and services to individual users, education organizations, and distributors in the People's Republic of China. The company offers interactive and self-directed learning apps, including iHuman Chinese, iHuman English, iHuman Pinyin, iHuman Magic Math, iHuman Books, and iHuman Stories. It also provides learning materials in physical and digital formats; and learning devices. The company was founded in 1996 and is based in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

