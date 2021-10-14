Analyzing FG New America Acquisition (NYSE:OPFI) and Walker & Dunlop (NYSE:WD)

FG New America Acquisition (NYSE:OPFI) and Walker & Dunlop (NYSE:WD) are both business services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation and earnings.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares FG New America Acquisition and Walker & Dunlop’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio FG New America Acquisition N/A N/A -$8.04 million N/A N/A Walker & Dunlop $1.08 billion 3.68 $246.18 million $7.69 16.28

Walker & Dunlop has higher revenue and earnings than FG New America Acquisition.

Profitability

This table compares FG New America Acquisition and Walker & Dunlop’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets FG New America Acquisition N/A N/A N/A Walker & Dunlop 22.78% 20.07% 5.69%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

81.5% of FG New America Acquisition shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 72.3% of Walker & Dunlop shares are held by institutional investors. 8.8% of Walker & Dunlop shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for FG New America Acquisition and Walker & Dunlop, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score FG New America Acquisition 0 1 4 0 2.80 Walker & Dunlop 0 1 3 0 2.75

FG New America Acquisition currently has a consensus target price of $11.40, indicating a potential upside of 54.26%. Walker & Dunlop has a consensus target price of $122.25, indicating a potential downside of 2.37%. Given FG New America Acquisition’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe FG New America Acquisition is more favorable than Walker & Dunlop.

Summary

Walker & Dunlop beats FG New America Acquisition on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

FG New America Acquisition Company Profile

FG New America Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify businesses in the insurance and financial services industry, with focuses on finTech and insuretech sectors. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Itasca, Illinois.

Walker & Dunlop Company Profile

Walker & Dunlop, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial real estate and finance services. It focuses on multifamily lending, debt brokerage, and property sales. It also involves the delivery and servicing of loan products for its customers. The company was founded by Oliver Walker and Laird Dunlop in 1937 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

