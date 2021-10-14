Analyzing Victoria’s Secret (NYSE:VSCO) and Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI)

Victoria’s Secret (NYSE:VSCO) and Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends and profitability.

Profitability

Get Victoria's Secret alerts:

This table compares Victoria’s Secret and Bath & Body Works’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Victoria’s Secret N/A N/A N/A Bath & Body Works 14.62% -177.66% 16.05%

This table compares Victoria’s Secret and Bath & Body Works’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Victoria’s Secret N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Bath & Body Works $11.85 billion 1.44 $844.00 million $3.46 18.69

Bath & Body Works has higher revenue and earnings than Victoria’s Secret.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

77.5% of Bath & Body Works shares are owned by institutional investors. 16.3% of Bath & Body Works shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Victoria’s Secret and Bath & Body Works, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Victoria’s Secret 0 3 5 0 2.63 Bath & Body Works 0 1 10 0 2.91

Victoria’s Secret currently has a consensus price target of $88.88, suggesting a potential upside of 77.79%. Bath & Body Works has a consensus price target of $79.40, suggesting a potential upside of 22.80%. Given Victoria’s Secret’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Victoria’s Secret is more favorable than Bath & Body Works.

Summary

Bath & Body Works beats Victoria’s Secret on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Victoria’s Secret

Victoria’s Secret & Co. is an intimate specialty retailer offering assortment of modern, fashion-inspired collections including signature bras, panties, lingerie, casual sleepwear and athleisure, as well as prestige fragrances and body care. Victoria’s Secret & Co. is based in COLUMBUS, Ohio.

About Bath & Body Works

Bath & Body Works, Inc. is a specialty retailers and home to America’s Favorite Fragrances, offering a breadth of exclusive fragrances for the body and home, including the selling collections for fine fragrance mist, body lotion and body cream, 3-wick candles, home fragrance diffusers and liquid hand soap. The company was founded by Leslie Herbert Wexner in 1963 and is headquartered in Columbus, OH.

Receive News & Ratings for Victoria's Secret Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Victoria's Secret and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.