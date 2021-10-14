Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (EBR:ABI) Given a €55.00 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (EBR:ABI) has been assigned a €55.00 ($64.71) target price by The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on ABI. Kepler Capital Markets set a €77.00 ($90.59) price target on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Credit Suisse Group set a €53.00 ($62.35) target price on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €67.00 ($78.82) target price on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays set a €70.00 ($82.35) target price on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €57.00 ($67.06) target price on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €64.02 ($75.32).

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a 52-week low of €82.03 ($96.51) and a 52-week high of €110.10 ($129.53).

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, alcoholic beverages, and soft drinks worldwide. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.

