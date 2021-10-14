Aon plc (NYSE:AON) Shares Purchased by GQG Partners LLC

GQG Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Aon plc (NYSE:AON) by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,271,299 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,982 shares during the quarter. GQG Partners LLC owned 0.56% of AON worth $303,535,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AON. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its position in shares of AON by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 452,015 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $107,923,000 after purchasing an additional 39,103 shares during the period. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of AON by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 6,050,712 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,444,668,000 after purchasing an additional 213,878 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR increased its position in shares of AON by 34.0% during the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 36,758 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,776,000 after purchasing an additional 9,335 shares during the period. Bbva USA bought a new stake in shares of AON during the 2nd quarter worth $2,153,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of AON by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,072,512 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $246,813,000 after acquiring an additional 23,796 shares in the last quarter.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AON. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered AON from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $283.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised AON from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $277.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on AON in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $292.00 target price for the company. MKM Partners raised their target price on AON from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on AON from $306.00 to $321.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $272.15.

In other AON news, Director Lester B. Knight bought 10,000 shares of AON stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $263.95 per share, with a total value of $2,639,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $453,994. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director J Michael Losh sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.62, for a total transaction of $2,516,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,972,002.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE AON traded up $5.05 during trading on Thursday, hitting $305.72. 8,958 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,771,114. Aon plc has a 12 month low of $179.52 and a 12 month high of $302.33. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $286.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $258.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The company has a market capitalization of $69.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.42 and a beta of 0.87.

AON (NYSE:AON) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.69 billion. AON had a return on equity of 61.03% and a net margin of 17.78%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.96 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Aon plc will post 11.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 29th. AON’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.80%.

AON Profile

Aon Plc operates as a global professional services firm. It provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health through the following products and services: Commercial Risk Solutions, Reinsurance Solutions, Retirement Solutions, Health Solutions, and Data and Analytic Services.

