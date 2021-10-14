APA (NASDAQ:APA) Sets New 52-Week High After Analyst Upgrade

APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday after KeyCorp raised their price target on the stock from $25.00 to $27.00. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the stock. APA traded as high as $25.43 and last traded at $25.18, with a volume of 42807 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $24.61.

APA has been the subject of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on APA from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised APA from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, June 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered APA from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Truist increased their price objective on APA from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered APA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.25.

Get APA alerts:

In other APA news, Director Chansoo Joung sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.06, for a total value of $381,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 25,285 shares in the company, valued at $481,932.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in shares of APA in the second quarter worth $26,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new stake in shares of APA in the second quarter worth $36,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of APA in the third quarter worth $39,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of APA by 64.1% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 866 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of APA by 227.5% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,663 shares during the last quarter. 82.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.79, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.66. The company has a market capitalization of $9.50 billion, a PE ratio of 13.83, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 4.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $19.86 and a 200 day moving average of $20.01.

APA (NASDAQ:APA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.13. APA had a negative return on equity of 145.33% and a net margin of 11.43%. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.74) earnings per share. APA’s revenue was up 137.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that APA Co. will post 3.2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, October 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.063 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 21st. This is a boost from APA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. APA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -9.26%.

About APA (NASDAQ:APA)

APA Corp. explores for oil and natural gas through its subsidiaries. It produces oil and gas with operations in the the United States, Egypt and the United Kingdom and exploration activities offshore Suriname. The company was founded in 1954 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Featured Article: Dead Cat Bounce

Receive News & Ratings for APA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for APA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.