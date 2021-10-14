APG Asset Management N.V. Lowers Position in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU)

APG Asset Management N.V. lessened its position in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) by 26.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 483,583 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 175,026 shares during the quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. owned approximately 0.14% of Baidu worth $83,146,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Baidu in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Baidu during the first quarter valued at $33,000. Bbva USA purchased a new position in Baidu during the second quarter valued at $33,000. Sandy Spring Bank raised its stake in Baidu by 250.0% during the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 175 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd purchased a new position in Baidu during the second quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors own 46.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BIDU opened at $163.85 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 3.09 and a quick ratio of 3.09. Baidu, Inc. has a one year low of $127.35 and a one year high of $354.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.55, a PEG ratio of 15.26 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a fifty day moving average of $156.82 and a 200 day moving average of $181.36.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Baidu from $340.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. KGI Securities assumed coverage on Baidu in a research note on Monday, September 6th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Benchmark lowered their price objective on Baidu from $370.00 to $357.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Baidu from $355.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Erste Group cut Baidu from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Baidu currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $286.00.

Baidu Profile

Baidu, Inc engages in the provision of internet search and online marketing solutions. The firm’s products and services include Baidu App, Baidu Search, Baidu Feed, Haokan, Quanmin, Baidu Post Bar, Baidu Knows, Baidu Encyclopedia, Baidu Input Method Editor or Baidu IME and Overseas Products. It operates through the following segments: Baidu Core and iQIYI.

