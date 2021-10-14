APG Asset Management N.V. Raises Stock Position in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH)

APG Asset Management N.V. grew its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) by 1.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 991,029 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,600 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. owned about 0.73% of Booz Allen Hamilton worth $71,183,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 574.5% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 344 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in the 2nd quarter valued at $65,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 28.7% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 933 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 110.1% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,086 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 569 shares during the period. 89.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Booz Allen Hamilton alerts:

NYSE BAH opened at $80.31 on Thursday. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a one year low of $74.32 and a one year high of $100.26. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $83.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 1.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.86 billion, a PE ratio of 19.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.72.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.10. Booz Allen Hamilton had a net margin of 7.24% and a return on equity of 53.87%. The business had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.93 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th were issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. Booz Allen Hamilton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.95%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $90.88.

In other Booz Allen Hamilton news, CFO Lloyd Howell, Jr. sold 5,989 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.01, for a total transaction of $539,069.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Karen M. Dahut sold 42,495 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.49, for a total transaction of $3,802,877.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.92% of the company’s stock.

About Booz Allen Hamilton

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corp. engages in the provision of management and technology consulting services. It offers analytics, digital solutions, engineering, and cyber expertise. The company was founded by Edwin Booz in 1914 and is headquartered in McLean, VA.

Read More: Net Asset Value

Receive News & Ratings for Booz Allen Hamilton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booz Allen Hamilton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.