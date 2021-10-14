APG Asset Management N.V. Reduces Holdings in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

APG Asset Management N.V. decreased its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 58,052 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 3,600 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V.’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $67,815,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTD. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,941,792 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,690,041,000 after buying an additional 143,231 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 381,829 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $528,963,000 after buying an additional 52,825 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 223.4% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 69,256 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $80,038,000 after buying an additional 47,842 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 468,475 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $541,412,000 after purchasing an additional 39,863 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 126.6% in the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 61,930 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $71,572,000 after purchasing an additional 34,596 shares during the last quarter. 92.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Mettler-Toledo International news, Director Wah-Hui Chu sold 60 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,528.00, for a total transaction of $91,680.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas P. Salice sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,483.05, for a total transaction of $14,830,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 33,096 shares of company stock valued at $50,014,662. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,350.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,303.00 to $1,455.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,552.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,381.40.

Shares of NYSE:MTD opened at $1,360.44 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.37. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $985.05 and a fifty-two week high of $1,626.62. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,508.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,391.78. The company has a market cap of $31.45 billion, a PE ratio of 45.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.00.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The medical instruments supplier reported $8.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.64 by $0.46. Mettler-Toledo International had a net margin of 20.51% and a return on equity of 263.52%. The business had revenue of $924.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $879.96 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $5.29 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 32.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mettler-Toledo International, Inc is a supplier of precision instruments and services. The firm manufactures weighing instruments for use in laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications. It also manufactures several related analytical instruments and provides automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development; and also, metal detection and other end-of-line inspection systems used in production and packaging and provides solutions for use in certain process analytics applications.

