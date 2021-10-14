APG Asset Management N.V. Sells 21,955 Shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

APG Asset Management N.V. cut its position in shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 541,899 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 21,955 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V.’s holdings in Vulcan Materials were worth $79,542,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VMC. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 14.9% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,888,474 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,331,180,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025,748 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 50,219.0% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 984,743 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $171,413,000 after purchasing an additional 982,786 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 357.6% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 385,373 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $65,032,000 after purchasing an additional 301,165 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 186.3% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 321,914 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $54,323,000 after purchasing an additional 209,464 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 8.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,500,679 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $420,967,000 after purchasing an additional 187,776 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.71% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP David P. Clement sold 3,716 shares of Vulcan Materials stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.34, for a total value of $685,007.44. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,399,693.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO J Thomas Hill sold 69,558 shares of Vulcan Materials stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.48, for a total value of $12,971,175.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,140,313.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 106,795 shares of company stock valued at $19,874,999 in the last ninety days. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

VMC stock opened at $170.48 on Thursday. Vulcan Materials has a 1-year low of $131.36 and a 1-year high of $194.17. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $179.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $178.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 3.67 and a quick ratio of 2.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.96 and a beta of 0.58.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The construction company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.08). Vulcan Materials had a return on equity of 10.71% and a net margin of 13.64%. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.60 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Vulcan Materials will post 5.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 16th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 15th. Vulcan Materials’s payout ratio is currently 31.62%.

VMC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Vulcan Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $180.00 to $207.00 in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Vulcan Materials from $186.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Vulcan Materials from $182.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Loop Capital upgraded Vulcan Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $186.85.

Vulcan Materials Co engages in the provision of basic materials and supply for infrastructure and construction industry. It operates through the following business segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment produces and sells asphalt mix and ready-mixed concrete primarily in its mid-Atlantic, Georgia, Southwestern, Tennessee, and Western markets.

