APIX Price Hits $0.0600 on Major Exchanges (APIX)

APIX (CURRENCY:APIX) traded 61.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on October 13th. In the last week, APIX has traded up 2% against the US dollar. One APIX coin can currently be bought for $0.0600 or 0.00000103 BTC on popular exchanges. APIX has a market capitalization of $7.38 million and $1.96 million worth of APIX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get APIX alerts:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001715 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $25.54 or 0.00043796 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00002121 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $120.81 or 0.00207173 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54.04 or 0.00092678 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001716 BTC.

About APIX

APIX (CRYPTO:APIX) is a coin. It launched on October 8th, 2019. APIX’s total supply is 204,047,845 coins and its circulating supply is 123,074,561 coins. The official website for APIX is apisplatform.io . APIX’s official Twitter account is @Apis11Official and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for APIX is medium.com/apisplatform

According to CryptoCompare, “APIS platform aims to encourage users to join its network by lowering the entry boundary of the Blockchain incentive system. Users can join the system with ease, transparently, with high network security. Along with its own APIS Blockchain network, APIS supports other Masternode, PoS, DPoS projects to provide various options to users and chance for network growth to project teams. “

Buying and Selling APIX

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as APIX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade APIX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy APIX using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for APIX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for APIX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.