Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $104.60.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AIT. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from $104.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th.

Shares of AIT traded up $2.44 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $96.89. 1,174 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 154,099. The company has a market cap of $3.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.31 and a beta of 1.49. Applied Industrial Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $58.61 and a fifty-two week high of $107.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 2.80. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $88.92 and its 200-day moving average is $91.83.

Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The industrial products company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $895.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $843.61 million. Applied Industrial Technologies had a net margin of 4.47% and a return on equity of 20.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Applied Industrial Technologies will post 5.31 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AIT. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Applied Industrial Technologies by 86.7% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 308 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Applied Industrial Technologies by 567.6% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,155 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 982 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in Applied Industrial Technologies by 122.8% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,475 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 813 shares during the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Applied Industrial Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Finally, QS Investors LLC purchased a new position in Applied Industrial Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Institutional investors own 90.79% of the company’s stock.

Applied Industrial Technologies Company Profile

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of industrial parts and products. It operates through the following segments: Service Center Based Distribution, and Fluid Power & Flow Control Business. The Service Center-Based Distribution segment provides customers with a wide range of industrial products through a network of service centers.

