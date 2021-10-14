Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. designs, develops and manufactures advanced optical devices, packaged optical components, optical subsystems, laser transmitters and fiber optic transceivers. The company’s products are used in fiber optic communications equipment for FTTH, point-to-point telecom, datacom and access networks and systems supporting cable television, network infrastructure. Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. is headquartered in Sugar Land, Texas. “

Separately, Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price target on Applied Optoelectronics from $10.50 to $8.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Applied Optoelectronics presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $10.05.

NASDAQ:AAOI opened at $7.20 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $195.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.81 and a beta of 1.80. Applied Optoelectronics has a 52-week low of $6.39 and a 52-week high of $13.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.15 and a 200 day moving average of $7.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 2.30.

Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $54.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.20 million. Applied Optoelectronics had a negative return on equity of 9.77% and a negative net margin of 20.14%. Equities analysts forecast that Applied Optoelectronics will post -1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Applied Optoelectronics by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 228,374 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,910,000 after acquiring an additional 29,653 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Applied Optoelectronics by 15.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 376,417 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,146,000 after acquiring an additional 49,295 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in Applied Optoelectronics during the second quarter valued at $375,000. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in Applied Optoelectronics during the second quarter valued at $795,000. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Applied Optoelectronics by 35.0% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 56,402 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $471,000 after buying an additional 14,608 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.62% of the company’s stock.

About Applied Optoelectronics

Applied Optoelectronics, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of optical communications products. Its products include optical devices, such as laser diodes, photodiodes, related modules and circuitry, and equipment for applications in fiber-to-the-home, cable television, point to point communications and wireless.

