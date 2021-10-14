Applied Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APLT) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Applied Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APLT) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Applied Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It engages in developing drug candidates for unmet medical need. The company’s product candidate consists of AT-001, for the treatment of Diabetic Cardiomyopathy; AT-007, for the treatment of Galactosemia and AT-003, for the treatment of diabetic retinopathy which are in clinical stage. Applied Therapeutics Inc. is based in New York, United States. “

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on APLT. Robert W. Baird reissued a buy rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Applied Therapeutics in a research report on Sunday, September 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Applied Therapeutics from a neutral rating to a sell rating and decreased their target price for the company from $16.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 26th.

Shares of NASDAQ APLT opened at $18.29 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.05. Applied Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $13.04 and a 1 year high of $29.80.

Applied Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APLT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.99) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.13) by $0.14. Analysts forecast that Applied Therapeutics will post -4.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Riccardo Perfetti sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.39, for a total transaction of $260,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $260,850. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 27.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of Applied Therapeutics by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 11,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after buying an additional 763 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of Applied Therapeutics by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 24,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $507,000 after buying an additional 1,066 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Applied Therapeutics by 53.6% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,081 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Applied Therapeutics by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 11,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 1,081 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Applied Therapeutics by 403.2% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,367 shares in the last quarter. 58.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Applied Therapeutics Company Profile

Applied Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the development of a pipeline of novel product candidates against validated molecular targets in indications of unmet medical need. The company was founded by Shoshana Shendelman on January 20, 2016 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

