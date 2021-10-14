AppSwarm, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SWRM) Short Interest Down 80.7% in September

AppSwarm, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SWRM) saw a significant decline in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 16,900 shares, a decline of 80.7% from the September 15th total of 87,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 65,638,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
SWRM stock remained flat at $$0.01 during midday trading on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,160,186 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,827,771. AppSwarm has a 12-month low of $0.00 and a 12-month high of $0.06. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.01.
About AppSwarm
