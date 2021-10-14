Apria, Inc. (NYSE:APR) EVP Sells $79,639.20 in Stock

Apria, Inc. (NYSE:APR) EVP Mark E. Litkovitz sold 2,458 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.40, for a total value of $79,639.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE:APR opened at $32.41 on Thursday. Apria, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.07 and a 12-month high of $40.00. The business has a 50 day moving average of $35.52 and a 200-day moving average of $31.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 215.95, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.21.

Apria (NYSE:APR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $286.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $280.18 million. As a group, analysts expect that Apria, Inc. will post 1.63 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of APR. American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Apria during the first quarter worth approximately $123,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Apria in the first quarter valued at approximately $10,898,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Apria in the first quarter valued at approximately $95,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of Apria in the first quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Apria in the first quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Institutional investors own 94.99% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. initiated coverage on Apria in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Apria from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Apria from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $29.00 in a report on Monday, July 19th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Apria from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Apria from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.86.

About Apria

Apria, Inc provides integrated home healthcare equipment and related services in the United States. The company offers home respiratory therapies, including the supply of stationary and portable home oxygen equipment, and non-invasive ventilators; obstructive sleep apnea therapy devices comprising continuous positive airway pressure and bi-level positive airway pressure devices, and patient support services; and negative pressure wound therapy products.

