APT Systems, Inc. (OTCMKTS:APTY) Short Interest Down 64.8% in September

APT Systems, Inc. (OTCMKTS:APTY) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 46,900 shares, a drop of 64.8% from the September 15th total of 133,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 51,541,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of APTY stock traded up 0.00 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting 0.02. 31,773,600 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 57,985,023. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of 0.02. APT Systems has a 12-month low of 0.00 and a 12-month high of 0.03.

About APT Systems

APT Systems, Inc operates as a development stage company with interest in the creation of innovative equities trading platform, stock research tools and visualization solutions for the financial markets. Its services include mobile trading app development, data driven applications technology and trading platform.

