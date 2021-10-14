Arbidex Price Down 8.3% This Week (ABX)

Arbidex (CURRENCY:ABX) traded up 3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on October 14th. One Arbidex coin can now be purchased for $0.0175 or 0.00000030 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Arbidex has traded 8.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. Arbidex has a market capitalization of $368,939.08 and approximately $97,706.00 worth of Arbidex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001737 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.20 or 0.00047261 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $136.85 or 0.00237765 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.42 or 0.00096298 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001739 BTC.

Arbidex Coin Profile

Arbidex is a coin. Arbidex’s total supply is 25,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 21,062,524 coins. Arbidex’s official website is www.arbidex.uk.com . Arbidex’s official message board is medium.com/@arbidexpromo . Arbidex’s official Twitter account is @ArbidexToken and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Arbidex is a trading platform that connects major exchanges within a single-window interface. Arbidex is connected to the exchanges using an API interface, receiving and analyzing up-to-date data: it scans asset prices on each particular exchange in real-time. Arbidex allows users to trade via one platform account across all the exchanges at one time. This is done through Arbidex’s corporate accounts that are used directly for trading on specific exchanges. The use of corporate accounts also offers users an additional advantage – reduced trading commissions: the minimum fees are 0.05% for “ultimate” users. “

