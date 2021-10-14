Archimedes Tech SPAC Partners Co. (NASDAQ:ATSPT) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Archimedes Tech SPAC Partners Co. (NASDAQ:ATSPT) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 14,300 shares, an increase of 393.1% from the September 15th total of 2,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.1 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATSPT. Warberg Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Archimedes Tech SPAC Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Archimedes Tech SPAC Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $284,000. Berkley W R Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Archimedes Tech SPAC Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $625,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Archimedes Tech SPAC Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,136,000. Finally, Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Archimedes Tech SPAC Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,924,000. 94.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ATSPT stock opened at $9.80 on Thursday. Archimedes Tech SPAC Partners has a 12 month low of $9.80 and a 12 month high of $9.80. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.77.

Archimedes Tech SPAC Partners Co focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on the technology industry. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Claymont, Delaware.

